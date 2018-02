A woman decided to share a selfie of her outfit, boldly combining horizontal and vertical stripes. But her outfit was not the focus of this picture at all. Instead, people were commenting on what they initially saw when they first looked at the photo. Twitter user, @milanoysl, created an optical illusion with her pants. Some are seeing two legs instead of one initially.

Are your eyes playing tricks on you, too?

yea i just combined vertical and horizontal stripes pic.twitter.com/YxizoRBERl — π“‘π‘œπ“ˆπ‘’ (@milanoysl) February 24, 2018

Is it just me or did anyone else think that was both of her legs at first πŸ€” https://t.co/7L2807VHqU — Erik Pryal (@ErikPryal) February 24, 2018

for a second i thought the tan stripe on your joggers was the gap between your thighs and i ALMOST LOST IT — aria (@IaviedeIuxe) February 24, 2018

that’s happening to everyone omgπŸ’€πŸ’€πŸ’€ — π“‘π‘œπ“ˆπ‘’ (@milanoysl) February 24, 2018

SQKSWIODKWJD I THOUGHT SHE HAD REALLY SKINNY LEGS https://t.co/XBaSFW6T4f — max (@maaxiavs) February 25, 2018