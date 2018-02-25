Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

The Simpsons did it again.

Did anyone predict that Team USA would take home the gold, in curling? Well The Simpsons did, way back in 2010. In season 21 episode “Boy Meets Curl,” Marge and Homer form a mixed curling team, and end up going to the Winter Olympics taking home the gold. In reality Team USA was close to elimination last week according to Sports Illustrated, but ended up pulling an upset against Team Sweden and took home the gold.

Simpsons writer Rob Lazebnik, tweeted a congratulations to Team USA while pointing out that it’s not the first time the U.S beat Sweden. Team USA barely beat out Team Sweden, forcing them to take the silver medal just like in The Simpsons.