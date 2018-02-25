Here’s a story you won’t read often. A woman from Corsicana was recently detained by police at a local H-E-B store. Corsicana PD responded to a theft call at the store and detained 32-year-old Shannen Shunta Martin. After initially resisting arrest, police were able to subdue her and get her into the police car.

A statement from the police department was released explaining what happened next. “During transport, the suspect intentionally defecated in her pants and then concealed 2.3 grams of crack cocaine, a crack pipe and 1 Valentine’s Day card in the defecation.”

But here’s the gross part: police were then forced to look through the mess she left on the cruiser to obtain the evidence. Once booked in jail, Martin was charged with two felonies that include attempting to conceal the evidence and possession of a controlled substance. Corsicana police gave a reminder to the people out there saying, “This is scientific proof that drugs will fry your brain folks.”