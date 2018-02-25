This weekend at a press conference in Barcelona, Spain it was announced by HMD Global, the current owner of Nokia, they will be relaunching the Nokia 8110 4G. This phone is also known as the Matrix phone.

Of course it will come with a few new upgrades. But if you’ll remember, it was the slide out phone Keanu Reeves in the original Matrix film was using. In the late 90’s it was a pretty high-end device that had a monochrome graphic LCD and the price was more than $1,000. And of course the slide out mechanism was pretty cool!

Nokia said the new version was “inspired” by the original. It is a dumbphone, just like before. It’s got a 2.4-inch QVGA curved display, 4G connectivity, a low-end Qualcomm 205 chip, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage (and a microSD card slot), a 2-megapixel rear camera and a 1,500mAh battery.

So basically, it won’t have any of the features your phone has right now, but the battery life is at least 25 days and of course the classic game of snake.

The phone will come in two different colors, black and yellow, but we’re pretty sure we know which one people will be buying.

-source via mashable.com