Players from J.J. Pearce High School’s basketball team are being labeled as heroes after helping a local Dallas family escape from their house on fire this weekend.

Three players and their team manager were driving home together after a Friday night playoff match against the Woodlands after midnight when they saw smoke and decided to look into it. “We could barely see because it was so foggy, and we rolled our windows down, and it smelled like a fire,” said junior Drew Timme.

It didn’t take them long to figure out which house the smoke was coming from. Junior Bryce Johnson called 911 while Timme and the other boys ran to help the family out. “I went in there and grabbed the kid, and Bryce was… Bryce was up there with me too, because he was just getting the address from one of the kids who came out. Will went around back to make sure the dad was OK and get him,” said Timme.

“It was just a natural instinct. That’s what other people would do for us as well,” said junior Bryce Johnson.

“To me it’s not necessarily about the big things, which are great, but it’s about the little things that you get the opportunity to do every day that that’s what these kids do. So it doesn’t surprise me at all when they see something like that and decide to help. That’s just who they are,” said Johnson’s father.

Thanks to the players all of the home’s family was able to make it out safely.

-source via nbcdfw.com