There is always that one person who checks for the smallest details in our group of friends.

Team USA’s Men’s Curling upsets Sweden with a 10-7 score, winning the gold medal for USA. They were given the gold medals during the ceremony and just before the press conference, team member John Shuster realized that the gold medals says “WOMEN’S CURLING”.

“It wasn’t a big deal at all, I promise,” said Shuster as the whole team realized the small mistake and laughed it out. Olympic officials quickly resolved the problem before the press conference.

 

Marco A. Salinas

Via WFAA

