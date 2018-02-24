Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

A Canadian ski cross athlete and two more people are detained at the Gangwon Provincial Police Agency for stealing a car while intoxicated.

The three people who were involved were two Canadian men, 35 and 48 and one American woman who’s 32. This happened on Saturday night when all three people got into the car in front of a bar and drove it to Olympic Village, where the police stopped them.

Chief Executive of the Canadian Olympic Committee Chris Overholt said this during a news conference:

“We have confirmation that individuals attached to our team are involved in the investigation and they’re cooperating,” Overholt says. “We take this matter, of course, very, very seriously. However, until we know the results of the investigation, we’re not really in a position to comment much further.”

The three are banned from leaving South Korea, but might be lifted if they pay a fine.

