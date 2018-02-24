Photo Credit: Dreamstime

We’re losing all three Jaws movies…but we’re gaining all three Cruel Intentions movies (well, at least the first Cruel Intentions movie is good)!

As the rain falls, it’s a great time to knock out a bunch of movies and television shows on your “My List” before they leave!

Coming In March

March 1

300

21 Thunder: Season 1

2307: Winter’s Dream

Adel Karam: Live from Beirut

Adventureland

Algo Muy Gordo

Alpha and Omega

Battle Drone

Beerfest

Casino

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions 2

Cruel Intentions 3

Deathgrip

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters 2

Gridiron Gang

Guess Who

Hostage

I Am Number Four

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Jackass: Number Two

Land Gold Women

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year

Martian Child

Moon

People Like Us

Revolutionary Road

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

The Brothers Grimm

The Bucket List

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

The Experiment

The Fifth Estate

The Gift

The Lazarus Project

True to the Game

Untraceable

Up in the Air

Wet Hot American Summer

Women at War 1939-1945

March 2

B: The Beginning: Season 1

Flint Town: Season 1

Girls Incarcerated: Season 1

Les Affamés

Malena Pichot: Estupidez compleja

Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 5

March 4

Expedition China

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale

March 5

F The Prom

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 1

March 6

Benji

Borderliner: Season 1

For the Love of Benji

Gad Elmaleh: American Dream

March 7

Aftershock

March 8

Bad Guys: Vile City: Season 1

Ladies First

Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 2

March 9

A.I.C.O. Incarnation: Season 1

Collateral: Limited Series

Love: Season 3

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai

Nailed It: Season 1

The Outsider

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 2

March 10

Septiembre, un Llanto en Silencio

March 12

Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl

Troy: The Odyssey

March 13

Children of the Whales: Season 1

Ricky Gervais: Humanity

Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 1

March 15

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

Power Rangers Ninja Steel: Season 1

Tabula Rasa: Season 1

The Hollywood Masters: Season 2

March 16

Benji

Edha: Season 1

On My Block: Season 1

Spirit Riding Free: Season 4

Take Your Pills

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter

Wild Wild Country: Season 1

March 19

In Search of Fellini

March 20

100 Years: One Woman’s Fight for Justice

The Standups: Season 2

March 21

Conor McGregor: Notorious

March 23

Alexa & Katie: Season 1

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 2

Game Over, Man!

Layla M.

Requiem: Season 1

Roxanne Roxanne

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 2

SWORDGAI The Animation: Part 1

The Mechanism: Season 1

March 24

Red Trees

March 27

Men on a Mission: 2018

March 28

50 First Dates

Little Women

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown

The Art of War

March 30

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 2

First Match

Happy Anniversary

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 2 Part 1

Rapture: Season 1

Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 1

Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural

The Titan

Trailer Park Boys: Season 12

Trump: An American Dream: Season 1

March 31

Let Me In

Going In March

March 1

A Gang Story

Anastasia

Baby’s Day Out

Eyewitness

FernGully: The Last Rainforest

First Response

Forget and Forgive

Hitch

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Less Than Zero

Memento

Slums of Beverly Hills

The Chase

The Craft

The Panic in Needle Park

Trigger Point

Two Wrongs

xXx

March 4

Chloe

Safe Haven

March 6

The Finest Hours

March 8

Victoria

March 11

Believe

Glitch

March 12

Standby

Disney’s The Santa Clause

Disney’s The Santa Clause 2

Disney’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

March 13

Breakout Kings: Season 1

City of God: 10 Years Later

London Has Fallen

The Killing: Seasons 1-2

March 14

Archer: Seasons 1-7

March 19

V/H/S: Viral

March 20

Zootopia

March 22

Steve Jobs: One Last Thing

March 24

Voltron 84: Season 1

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

March 26

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

March 29

The Gates: Season 1

March 30

Life in Pieces: Season 1

March 31

Awake: Season 1

Bordertown: Season 1

Breakout Kings: Season 2

Brickleberry: Seasons 1-3

Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1

Friends with Benefits: Season 1

In Like Flint

Lights Out: Season 1

Rosewood: Season 1

Salem: Seasons 2-3

Small Shots: Season 1

The Awakening

The Carmichael Show: Seasons 1-2

The Chicago Code: Season 1

The Crazy Ones: Season 1

The Finder: Season 1

The Good Son

Traffic Light: Season 1

