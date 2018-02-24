By JT
Filed Under:Lifehacker, Netflix
Photo Credit: Dreamstime

We’re losing all three Jaws movies…but we’re gaining all three Cruel Intentions movies (well, at least the first Cruel Intentions movie is good)!

As the rain falls, it’s a great time to knock out a bunch of movies and television shows on your “My List” before they leave!

Coming In March

March 1

300
21 Thunder: Season 1
2307: Winter’s Dream
Adel Karam: Live from Beirut
Adventureland
Algo Muy Gordo
Alpha and Omega
Battle Drone
Beerfest
Casino
Cruel Intentions
Cruel Intentions 2
Cruel Intentions 3
Deathgrip
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters 2
Gridiron Gang
Guess Who
Hostage
I Am Number Four
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Jackass: Number Two
Land Gold Women
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year
Martian Child
Moon
People Like Us
Revolutionary Road
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
The Brothers Grimm
The Bucket List
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2
The Experiment
The Fifth Estate
The Gift
The Lazarus Project
True to the Game
Untraceable
Up in the Air
Wet Hot American Summer
Women at War 1939-1945

March 2

B: The Beginning: Season 1
Flint Town: Season 1
Girls Incarcerated: Season 1
Les Affamés
Malena Pichot: Estupidez compleja
Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 5

March 4

Expedition China
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale

March 5

F The Prom
The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 1

March 6

Benji
Borderliner: Season 1
For the Love of Benji
Gad Elmaleh: American Dream

March 7

Aftershock

March 8

Bad Guys: Vile City: Season 1
Ladies First
Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 2

March 9

A.I.C.O. Incarnation: Season 1
Collateral: Limited Series
Love: Season 3
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai
Nailed It: Season 1
The Outsider
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 2

March 10

Septiembre, un Llanto en Silencio

March 12

Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl
Troy: The Odyssey

March 13

Children of the Whales: Season 1
Ricky Gervais: Humanity
Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 1

March 15

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
Power Rangers Ninja Steel: Season 1
Tabula Rasa: Season 1
The Hollywood Masters: Season 2

March 16

Benji
Edha: Season 1
On My Block: Season 1
Spirit Riding Free: Season 4
Take Your Pills
The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter
Wild Wild Country: Season 1

March 19

In Search of Fellini

March 20

100 Years: One Woman’s Fight for Justice
The Standups: Season 2

March 21

Conor McGregor: Notorious

March 23

Alexa & Katie: Season 1
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 2
Game Over, Man!
Layla M.
Requiem: Season 1
Roxanne Roxanne
Santa Clarita Diet: Season 2
SWORDGAI The Animation: Part 1
The Mechanism: Season 1

March 24

Red Trees

March 27

Men on a Mission: 2018

March 28

50 First Dates
Little Women
Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown
The Art of War

March 30

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 2
First Match
Happy Anniversary
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 2 Part 1
Rapture: Season 1
Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 1
Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural
The Titan
Trailer Park Boys: Season 12
Trump: An American Dream: Season 1

March 31

Let Me In

Going In March

March 1

A Gang Story
Anastasia
Baby’s Day Out
Eyewitness
FernGully: The Last Rainforest
First Response
Forget and Forgive
Hitch
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Less Than Zero
Memento
Slums of Beverly Hills
The Chase
The Craft
The Panic in Needle Park
Trigger Point
Two Wrongs
xXx

March 4

Chloe
Safe Haven

March 6

The Finest Hours

March 8

Victoria

March 11

Believe
Glitch

March 12

Standby
Disney’s The Santa Clause
Disney’s The Santa Clause 2
Disney’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

March 13

Breakout Kings: Season 1
City of God: 10 Years Later
London Has Fallen
The Killing: Seasons 1-2

March 14

Archer: Seasons 1-7

March 19

V/H/S: Viral

March 20

Zootopia

March 22

Steve Jobs: One Last Thing

March 24

Voltron 84: Season 1
Who Framed Roger Rabbit

March 26

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

March 29

The Gates: Season 1

March 30

Life in Pieces: Season 1

March 31

Awake: Season 1
Bordertown: Season 1
Breakout Kings: Season 2
Brickleberry: Seasons 1-3
Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1
Friends with Benefits: Season 1
In Like Flint
Lights Out: Season 1
Rosewood: Season 1
Salem: Seasons 2-3
Small Shots: Season 1
The Awakening
The Carmichael Show: Seasons 1-2
The Chicago Code: Season 1
The Crazy Ones: Season 1
The Finder: Season 1
The Good Son
Traffic Light: Season 1

Source: Lifehacker

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live