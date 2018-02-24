We’re losing all three Jaws movies…but we’re gaining all three Cruel Intentions movies (well, at least the first Cruel Intentions movie is good)!
As the rain falls, it’s a great time to knock out a bunch of movies and television shows on your “My List” before they leave!
Coming In March
March 1
300
21 Thunder: Season 1
2307: Winter’s Dream
Adel Karam: Live from Beirut
Adventureland
Algo Muy Gordo
Alpha and Omega
Battle Drone
Beerfest
Casino
Cruel Intentions
Cruel Intentions 2
Cruel Intentions 3
Deathgrip
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters 2
Gridiron Gang
Guess Who
Hostage
I Am Number Four
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Jackass: Number Two
Land Gold Women
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year
Martian Child
Moon
People Like Us
Revolutionary Road
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
The Brothers Grimm
The Bucket List
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2
The Experiment
The Fifth Estate
The Gift
The Lazarus Project
True to the Game
Untraceable
Up in the Air
Wet Hot American Summer
Women at War 1939-1945
March 2
B: The Beginning: Season 1
Flint Town: Season 1
Girls Incarcerated: Season 1
Les Affamés
Malena Pichot: Estupidez compleja
Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 5
March 4
Expedition China
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale
March 5
F The Prom
The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 1
March 6
Benji
Borderliner: Season 1
For the Love of Benji
Gad Elmaleh: American Dream
March 7
Aftershock
March 8
Bad Guys: Vile City: Season 1
Ladies First
Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 2
March 9
A.I.C.O. Incarnation: Season 1
Collateral: Limited Series
Love: Season 3
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai
Nailed It: Season 1
The Outsider
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 2
March 10
Septiembre, un Llanto en Silencio
March 12
Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl
Troy: The Odyssey
March 13
Children of the Whales: Season 1
Ricky Gervais: Humanity
Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 1
March 15
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
Power Rangers Ninja Steel: Season 1
Tabula Rasa: Season 1
The Hollywood Masters: Season 2
March 16
Benji
Edha: Season 1
On My Block: Season 1
Spirit Riding Free: Season 4
Take Your Pills
The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter
Wild Wild Country: Season 1
March 19
In Search of Fellini
March 20
100 Years: One Woman’s Fight for Justice
The Standups: Season 2
March 21
Conor McGregor: Notorious
March 23
Alexa & Katie: Season 1
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 2
Game Over, Man!
Layla M.
Requiem: Season 1
Roxanne Roxanne
Santa Clarita Diet: Season 2
SWORDGAI The Animation: Part 1
The Mechanism: Season 1
March 24
Red Trees
March 27
Men on a Mission: 2018
March 28
50 First Dates
Little Women
Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown
The Art of War
March 30
A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 2
First Match
Happy Anniversary
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 2 Part 1
Rapture: Season 1
Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 1
Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural
The Titan
Trailer Park Boys: Season 12
Trump: An American Dream: Season 1
March 31
Let Me In
Going In March
March 1
A Gang Story
Anastasia
Baby’s Day Out
Eyewitness
FernGully: The Last Rainforest
First Response
Forget and Forgive
Hitch
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Less Than Zero
Memento
Slums of Beverly Hills
The Chase
The Craft
The Panic in Needle Park
Trigger Point
Two Wrongs
xXx
March 4
Chloe
Safe Haven
March 6
The Finest Hours
March 8
Victoria
March 11
Believe
Glitch
March 12
Standby
Disney’s The Santa Clause
Disney’s The Santa Clause 2
Disney’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
March 13
Breakout Kings: Season 1
City of God: 10 Years Later
London Has Fallen
The Killing: Seasons 1-2
March 14
Archer: Seasons 1-7
March 19
V/H/S: Viral
March 20
Zootopia
March 22
Steve Jobs: One Last Thing
March 24
Voltron 84: Season 1
Who Framed Roger Rabbit
March 26
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
March 29
The Gates: Season 1
March 30
Life in Pieces: Season 1
March 31
Awake: Season 1
Bordertown: Season 1
Breakout Kings: Season 2
Brickleberry: Seasons 1-3
Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1
Friends with Benefits: Season 1
In Like Flint
Lights Out: Season 1
Rosewood: Season 1
Salem: Seasons 2-3
Small Shots: Season 1
The Awakening
The Carmichael Show: Seasons 1-2
The Chicago Code: Season 1
The Crazy Ones: Season 1
The Finder: Season 1
The Good Son
Traffic Light: Season 1
Source: Lifehacker