By JT
Filed Under:Mark Roberts, olympics, Peace + Love, Speed Skating, Streak! The Man Who Can't Keep His Clothes On, Streaker, TuTu
Photo Credit: Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

A nearly naked pink tutu-wearing streaker with “Peace + Love” written across his chest (and a monkey pouch over his junk) crashed a men’s 1,000-meter speed skating event at the Olympics.

Really…need I say more?

The man is Mark Roberts: an infamous streaker from England who’s “hit” other sporting events like an NFL game at Wembley Stadium, and Super Bowl XXXVIII.  Believe it or not, he was the subject of a 2013 documentary called, Streak! The Man Who Can’t Keep His Clothes On.

As you’ll see in the (blurry) video below, it didn’t take long for him to take a header into the ice in his black sneakers.

Source: Fox News

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live