Photo Credit: Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

A nearly naked pink tutu-wearing streaker with “Peace + Love” written across his chest (and a monkey pouch over his junk) crashed a men’s 1,000-meter speed skating event at the Olympics.

Really…need I say more?

The man is Mark Roberts: an infamous streaker from England who’s “hit” other sporting events like an NFL game at Wembley Stadium, and Super Bowl XXXVIII. Believe it or not, he was the subject of a 2013 documentary called, Streak! The Man Who Can’t Keep His Clothes On.

As you’ll see in the (blurry) video below, it didn’t take long for him to take a header into the ice in his black sneakers.

Source: Fox News

