What you smoke in Vegas, stays in Vegas.

Sorry, you can’t bring your recreational drugs with you on the plane. 10 bright green “Amnesty Boxes” have been added around the Las Vegas McCarran Airport for tourists to leave behind any pot they my have in their possession before flying out. According to the federal government, it is illegal to possess cannabis on aviation-owned property.

Mashable reports that the Clark County Commissioners voted to ban the advertising and possession of marijuana on airport grounds. Spokeswoman Christine Crews told the associated Press “The amnesty boxes are offered as a way to help people comply with this ordinance.”

These boxes are bolted to the ground and are emptied out once a week by a paid contractor. These boxes aren’t anything new, two airports in Colorado also offer amnesty boxes to passengers before entering the airport. Better think twice before flying home from Vegas.