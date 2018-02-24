Filed Under:black panther, Jimmy Kimmel, Wakanda
Of course some people would think the  comic book world of Wakanda exists.

Black Panther is currently the number one movie in America right now, and is set in the fictional country of Wakanda. Jimmy Kimmel wanted to see how many people knew that Wakanda isn’t a real place. Kimmel sent his camera crew out to ask tourists how they feel about the crisis in Wakanda in his segment Lie Witness News. Check out everyone’s hilarious response in the clip below.

Source Via: Huffington Post

