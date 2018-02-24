Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Things are about to get really fast on your smartphone.

By the end of 2018, AT&T says that parts of Atlanta, Georgia, Dallas, Texas and Waco, Texas are going 5G.

So how fast is a 5G network? Even though it hasn’t been completely defined, it’s going to be crazy fast. Let’s put it this way: according to AndroidPIT, your average 4G/LTE Advanced speed clocks in around 1,000 Mbps. Theoretically, 5G will be 10,000 Mbps. You could download a whole movie in a second!

In a lot of ways, though, AT&T is putting the cart before the horse: doing some “future proofing,” if you will. Chances are smartphones won’t be able to take advantage of the 5G network until 2019. No current smartphones can support the 5G network (yet!).

Check out the full wonderfully geeky details here.

Source: iDrop News

