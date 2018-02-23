By JT
Filed Under:leopard print, pictures, tbt, Throwback Thursday, Will Smith
(180119) -- MELBOURNE, Jan. 19, 2018 (Xinhua) -- Actor Will Smith gestures while watching the match between Nick Kyrgios of Australia and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France at Australian Open 2018 in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhu Hongye) (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Will Smith joined Instagram roughly three weeks ago. In addition to raking in 10.3 million followers, the guy is a social media guru!

Yesterday, on Throwback Thursday, Will threw it all the way back to his days as a pimp? His days as surrogate mom to young leopard cubs? Halloween?

No Animals were Harmed in the wearing of this outfit! #tbt

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

Yes folks, that IS a head to toe leopard print suit complete with a leopard print hat.

Let’s be honest, you don’t go out and just buy that entire outfit in one place. He probably had to go to numerous stores collecting piece by piece.

Simply amazing.

