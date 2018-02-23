There’s only room for one Buc-ee is Texas…or so we thought.

Apparently our beloved beaver friend has an imposter out there. He goes by Bucky and he’s also in the gas station / convenient store business.

No joke, this is a real store. AND there’s one in Texas!

After some research, this Bucky’s just opened in Houston in Nassau Bay. Not only that, but they were involved in a lawsuit with the real Buc-ee’s. It appears that the Buc-ee’s we all know and love took issue with the Bucky’s store moving to Texas.

The two companies have been battling things out in court for about 10 years, finally coming to a truce. Basically since the companies don’t overlap in any geographical markets, they could each go on without any problems. However, Bucky’s broke the truce by buying up land in the Houston area.

Now that Bucky’s is officially up and running in Houston, there’s no telling what Buc-ee’s will do. It would seem as though they have some legal retribution on their hands.