KFC has admitted its mistakes with an epic ad. The fried chicken chain recently ran out of its main ingredient, chicken, and reportedly closed down most of its restaurants, around 900, in the UK until it restocked. You can’t run a food business without the food! In the epic ad, KFC rearranged its letters to spell out a whoopsie of sorts. “FCK” is spelled out in front of an empty bucket of chicken with a nice apology underneath.

The fine print of the ad reads: “A chicken restaurant without any chicken. It’s not ideal. Huge apologies to our customers, especially those who traveled out of their way to find we were closed. And endless thanks to our KFC team members and our franchise partners for working tirelessly to improve the situation. It’s been a hell of a week, but we’re making progress, and every day more and more fresh chicken is being delivered to our restaurants. Thank you for bearing with us.”

Shout out to their PR for handling the situation like a pro under crisis.

