Eleven and Michael Jackson’s daughter are growing up!

Millie Bobby Brown (“Eleven” on the Netflix smash hit show Stranger Things) got together with Paris Jackson (the late Michael Jackson’s daughter) for a Calvin Klein photo shoot (along with Lulu Tenney): and the results are amazing! Check out the pics (and a video of the shoot) below!

OUR MOMENT. #MYCALVINS. @milliebbrown, Lulu, and @parisjackson are part of the CALVIN KLEIN family. Shot by Willy Vanderperre. We’ve shown you our family, now show us yours. #MYCALVINS pic.twitter.com/1ufWvPuhxr — CALVIN KLEIN (@CalvinKlein) February 22, 2018

Honored and excited to be shot alongside my Calvin Klein family for the new CALVIN KLEIN JEANS global campaign. Thank you @calvinklein – love getting back together with @parisjackson and Lulu Tenney. Our moment. #MYCALVINS. #ad pic.twitter.com/ht4j43rrnf — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) February 22, 2018

