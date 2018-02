Photo Credit: Dreamstime

You can’t argue with science.

As you’ll read in the Twitter thread below, @anyahettich tells an unbelievable story about what happened to one of her classmates in biology class. You’ll soon learn that if you have a family secret like this…don’t tell your kids your blood type!

How a girl in my biology lecture found out her dad wasn't really her dad by my prof A thread — Anya (@anyahettich) February 21, 2018

She told the prof her dad was O and her mom was A but yet she was AB — Anya (@anyahettich) February 21, 2018

This girl is ballsy, lemme tell ya. She announces it to the entire class of 243 people — Anya (@anyahettich) February 21, 2018

So technically, she’s been raised by her uncle and not her dad her entire life – her mom hid it from the both of them for 21 years — Anya (@anyahettich) February 21, 2018

Now they're getting a divorce — Anya (@anyahettich) February 21, 2018

MIND…BLOWN!

Source: Twitter

