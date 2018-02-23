@ Dreamstime

A lot of people out there have a theory that rescue dogs make the best pets because it’s like they know you rescued them. Well if you ever had any doubt in your mind about that theory, this video just might change your mind.

Four year old Regan ended up in a shelter after her owner passed away. Of course she naturally felt scared and confused by her new home. That’s where Kim Mozena Rezac met Regan.

Rezac, who is the founder of Goofy Foot Dog Rescue and director of animal welfare for Animal Rescue Corps, was working at the shelter with survivors of dog-fighting raids. It took her only a few days to earn Regan’s trust.

“You could tell she was scared and afraid. I would go in and give her treats and sit with her and talk,” Rezac said. “Our shelter is wonderful, and our volunteers do such a great job with the animals. But I hated for her to be there if she could be curled up on a couch at my house.” So Rezac decided to become her new foster parent and take her home.

But when they got into the car for the 2 hour ride home, Regan did something unexpected. She held Rezac’s hand the whole entire trip home.

“She wanted to hold my hand the whole way. If I took it away she would paw at it,” Rezac said. “She just wanted to be touching.”

“I think she felt secure in touching someone familiar,” she continued. “She was so nervous and scared in the shelter but as soon as she jumped into my car she seemed so grateful.”

Via today.com