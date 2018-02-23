5/2/2017 - Kylie Jenner attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2017, in New York, USA. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday 1st May, 2017. See PA Story SHOWBIZ Gala. Photo credit should read: Aurore Marechal/PA Wire (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Last week Snapchat made an update to their app that’s been causing quite a stir. For the most part, no one likes it, including Kylie Jenner.

With just one tweet, Kylie managed to nearly wipe out Snap Inc.

sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me… ugh this is so sad. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

Snap Inc.’s stock plummeted. The company lost $1.3 billion.

Roughly 10 minutes after that first tweet, Kylie apologized…sort of.

still love you tho snap … my first love — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

Unfortunately, it was a little too late. The damage was already in motion.