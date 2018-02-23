5/2/2017 - Kylie Jenner attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2017, in New York, USA. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday 1st May, 2017. See PA Story SHOWBIZ Gala. Photo credit should read: Aurore Marechal/PA Wire (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)
Last week Snapchat made an update to their app that’s been causing quite a stir. For the most part, no one likes it, including Kylie Jenner.
With just one tweet, Kylie managed to nearly wipe out Snap Inc.
Snap Inc.’s stock plummeted. The company lost $1.3 billion.
Roughly 10 minutes after that first tweet, Kylie apologized…sort of.
Unfortunately, it was a little too late. The damage was already in motion.