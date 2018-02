(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Twinning!

Odds are you may never find your celebrity doppelganger. However, for Kristen Bell and hubby Dax Shepard…they found their twinkies in the same place! At the Olympics! Sitting right next to each other!

Perhaps this is one of those moments in an alternate universe, where old Kristen Bell met a very young Dax Shepard?

OMG! What is happening? What are the odds?