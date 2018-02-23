Photo: Keystone Press Agency / Zuma Wire / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Jimi Hendrix’ career was brief but from 1967 to 1970, his prowess on the guitar laid the groundwork for countless followers, imitators and future rock icons. On the posthumous release Both Sides of the Sky, which arrives March 9, fans can hear previously unreleased material including a recording of “Lover Man.”

The song was recorded in 1969 with Billy Cox and Buddy Miles, who joined Hendrix in his Band of Gypsies.

The album is the third part in a trilogy of posthumous releases that began in 2010 with Valleys of Neptune and 2013 with People, Hell and Angels. Producer Eddie Kramer says the latest collection features Hendrix’ lifelong inspiration from the blues.

Listen to the unearthed version of “Lover Man” here: