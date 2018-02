(Photo by Jason L Nelson/AdMedia /Sipa USA)

Friday, February 23

The year was 2001, and OH what a few years make! A gallon of gas was less than $1.50, and it’s sitting at about $2.13 right now in DFW!

Nine songs and moments from February 23rd, 2001!

Fuel-Hemmorage (In My Hands)

Shaggy-It Wasn’t Me

Incubus-Drive

3 Doors Down-Kryponite

Dido-Thank You

Crazy Town-Butterfly

Matchbox Twenty-If You’re Gone

U2-Beautiful Day

OutKast-Ms. Jackson