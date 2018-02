Hedwig what are you doing in Texas?

On Thursday a Snowy Owl was spotted on top of a shopping center off I-35 in Fort worth. According to CBS DFW local resident Ben Sandifer saw the rare bird and recorded some footage. Apparently this species of owl isn’t know for flying this far south. It’s also the same species of owl that was featured in the Harry Potter films as Harry’s pet owl Hedwig. Check out the owl hanging out in north Texas in the video below.