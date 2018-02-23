Girl Scout Cookie season may be over, but it’s just getting started at Dunkin’ Donuts.

The well known coffee and donut shop announced that they have partnered with Girl Scout Cookies to introduce three new flavors. Thin Mint, Coconut Caramel and Peanut Butter Cookie, otherwise known Thin Mints, Samoas, and Do-Si Dos. You can order any of the three flavors as hot or iced coffee, latte, macchiato, frozen coffee and frozen chocolate forms.

Senior director of integrated marketing Patty Healy, says “Our guests have come to expect and enjoy fun, innovative flavors from us and what could elicit more smiles than the iconic taste of Girl Scout Cookie inspired flavors in your favorite Dunkin’ Donuts coffee? It’s a natural fit and a powerful combination.”

The flavors will be available starting Monday February 26th all through May, at participating locations.

Source Via: USA Today