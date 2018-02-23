By JT
A movie inspired by one of the world’s most popular snacks will be hitting theaters soon!

Fox Searchlight, along with producer DeVon Franklin, are now set to produce Flamin’ Hot, which will tell the story of janitor turned businessman Richard Montanez: the man responsible for the creation of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

The biopic will focus on Montanez’s beginnings as the son of an immigrant: and growing up working on a farm picking grapes before securing a job as a janitor at Frito-Lay.  It was there he came up with the idea to give Cheetos a kick: thus creating Flamin’ Hot Cheetos which eventually would completely change the food industry.

Now referred to as the “Godfather of Multicultural Marketing,” his is truly a rags-to-riches story.

The movie is still in the earliest stages of production: so no cast announcements or production dates have been announced.

Source: Variety

