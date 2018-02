Nicole Schott, a German Olympic figure skater, is taking some serious heat after her long program in Pyeongchang. Schott performed to a song which instantly reminded people of the holocaust, the theme from ‘Schindler’s List.’

As you can imagine people were pretty quickly put off by the choice of score…

The German figure skater is skating to music from Schindler’s List…ABORT ABORT ABORT! I repeat, do NOT skate to that! What are you doing Germany! — David Struve (@GrvyStruvey) February 23, 2018

You can check out the full performance above.

Via Mashable