@ Dreamstime

In an effort to make Airbnb for everyone, the company has launched a new service, Airbnb Plus.

Airbnb Plus is basically the Uber Black of bnb’s. This higher-end service is “intended for guests looking for beautiful homes” and “exceptional hosts.” To qualify for this new service, the proprietor has to pass a 100+ point inspection from an Airbnb employee.

And here it is, Airbnb Plus, a new tier for Airbnb’s top listings that are “insanely nice” pic.twitter.com/bQk4mhEto4 — Karissa Bell (@karissabe) February 22, 2018

The average price for Plus will be around $250 per night. The company promises a boost in quality though, with amenities like a well-stocked kitchen, fast Wi-Fi, and comfortable bedding.

Via Mashable