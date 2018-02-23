@ Dreamstime
In an effort to make Airbnb for everyone, the company has launched a new service, Airbnb Plus.
Airbnb Plus is basically the Uber Black of bnb’s. This higher-end service is “intended for guests looking for beautiful homes” and “exceptional hosts.” To qualify for this new service, the proprietor has to pass a 100+ point inspection from an Airbnb employee.
The average price for Plus will be around $250 per night. The company promises a boost in quality though, with amenities like a well-stocked kitchen, fast Wi-Fi, and comfortable bedding.
Via Mashable