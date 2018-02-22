(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Unfortunately, an empire is falling and it is closing 200 more stores and even laying off people in the corporate side.

Last year, the company laid off about 250 employees and 15 per cent of its corporate employees. The company will have a meeting to see if they will go ahead and close the 200 stores. This will bring the company down to half, roughly having 880 stores nationwide to close to 400.

Bankruptcy experts say the company needs to slim down to 200 stores to stay alive in the toy business. The company says that it will emerge from the bankruptcy by fall and will plan to be a more innovative company.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via WFAA