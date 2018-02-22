The Toronto Zoo is overflowing with little baby rhinos! It all started back on Christmas Eve with the birth of a male calf. Then, just a few days into the New Year, another male calf was born.

Like a human child, these little / big guys are into everything…experiencing all kinds of new things. Most recently, one of the babies was introduced to snow!

The zookeepers added two big piles of the cold, wet, white stuff inside the rhino habitat. Of course, you know what happened next. The baby rhino went nuts! He dove right in face first! Eventually, he gets a little braver and goes all in! He even starts rolling in it!

OMG! So stinkin’ cute!