Black Panther is killing it at the box office. But it’s so much more than a great movie. It’s so much bigger than anyone could have ever imagined on every level.

So far, we’ve seen several celebrities buy out theaters across the country in an effort to ensure that people see this movie. Octavia Spencer for example, bought out screenings in Mississippi.

Well, now we have a local take on it. An educator in Plano, Jennifer Paez, has started a GoFundMe to send at least 30 homeless teens and a few chaperones to see Black Panther. She’s asking for $1,500 in order to include a movie snack or lunch.

Her idea is to give these teens a reprieve from their daily lives, even if it is only for a few hours.

So if you’re interested in helping out some local kids, feel free to donate HERE. So far, she’s already raised a little over $1,000. We’re pretty confident she’ll have the rest by the end of the day.