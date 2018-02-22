Photo via Dreamstime

CINEMARK will now enforce to limit the bag size you bring in to the movies.

The company will restrict a 12″x 12″x 6″ limit size, of course with a couple of exceptions. Those exceptions are medical equipment bags and diaper bags.

The company says this will make “an effort to enhance the safety and security of our guests and employees.” The company notes it “reserves the right to insect all bags and packages entering the theater.”

People on social media claim they’re doing this for a different reason. What do you think?

Marco A. Salinas

Source via NBCDFW