A school in North Texas is receiving its own police station. The efforts were put in place last year, citing school shootings like Sandy Hook and Columbine as examples of what the city council hopes to prevent. Coincidentally, the project was passed a week before the Stoneman Douglas high school shooting in Florida, which claimed the lives of 17 people.

The police substation will be created on the campus of Westlake Academy, a small town outside of Keller, TX. Mayor of Westlake and President of School Board for Westlake Academy, Laura Wheat, said, “There was no one particular incident that prompted this plan. The atrocities that occurred at Sandy Hook, and Columbine before that, confirm that horrific things can happen anywhere.”

Following the Florida school shooting, threats were made to schools in Arlington, Trophy Club, and Krum. Some were students.