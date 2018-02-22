What kind of fashion statement is made by carrying your own head?

That question was raised at the 2018 Gucci Fall/Winter show in Milan, where models were sent down the runway carrying incredibly realistic replicas of their own heads.

Models carry their own heads down the runway https://t.co/lOJozTll39 pic.twitter.com/yqcW8urK7E — New York Post (@nypost) February 22, 2018

Designer Alessandro Michele sent the models down the runway, which according to Gucci, was meant to reflect “the work of a designer — the act of cutting, slicing, reconstructing materials and fabrics to create a new personality and identity with them.”

Via New York Post