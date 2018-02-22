What kind of fashion statement is made by carrying your own head?
That question was raised at the 2018 Gucci Fall/Winter show in Milan, where models were sent down the runway carrying incredibly realistic replicas of their own heads.
Designer Alessandro Michele sent the models down the runway, which according to Gucci, was meant to reflect “the work of a designer — the act of cutting, slicing, reconstructing materials and fabrics to create a new personality and identity with them.”
