Filed Under:100.3 Jack FM, 2018, Beer, Come and take it, local, Lone Star, March, March 2nd, Special Edition, Texas, Texas Independence Day

Texas Independence Day is coming up on March 2, 2018 and Lone Star Beer is planning to release special edition cans.  The beer cans honor the story of a group of settlers who fought a detachment of Mexican army soldiers near Gonzales during the Texas Revolution.

Introducing the “Come and take it” cans!

“Lone Star Beer is ‘The National Beer of Texas’ and we are always true to our roots,” said Elkin Vasco, Lone Star Beer Brand Manager. “Whether we’re participating in local events, welcoming out-of-towners or helping out our neighbors, everything we do shows our pride in being a true Texas beer. We can’t think of a better way to continue this tradition than by celebrating Texas Independence Day with the iconic ‘Come and Take it’ slogan on our cans.”

This edition of beer can will only be available in Texas.  The cans will be available starting March 2.

-source via news4sanantonio.com

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live