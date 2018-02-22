Photo Credit: Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA

This week it was announced that Joss Whedon will not be directing the stand alone Batgirl film anymore.

The former “Avengers” film director made his announcement Thursday Feb. 22, 2018 stating he, “didn’t have a story” to put together for the famous female hero.

“Batgirl is such an exciting project, and Warners/DC such collaborative and supportive partners, that it took me months to realize I really didn’t have a story,” Whedon said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m grateful to [DC president Geoff Johns and Warners Bros. Picture Group president Toby Emmerich] and everyone who was so welcoming when I arrived, and so understanding when I, uh, is there a sexier word for ‘failed?'”

However some sources are already saying that “should the project movie move forward, Warner Bros. and new DC chief Walter Hamada plan to hire a female filmmaker.”

Perhaps a female director would be the best option considering the great success WB and DC had with the Wonder Woman film.

-source via toofab.com