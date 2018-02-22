Feb 13, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Gold medalist Chloe Kim (USA) celebrates after competing in the halfpipe event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Phoenix Snow Park. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Snowboarding sensation and gold medalist Chloe Kim joined Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night during the Late Show to have a little fun with some fans. The pair decided to playfully photobomb unsuspecting Olympics fans. The reactions by fans were shock upon seeing Fallon and then joy when they noticed Chloe Kim as well. The pair wore identical hats and Fallon even sported a sandy blonde wig to match Chloe.

The two are natural gold medal photobombers!