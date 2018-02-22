(PHOTO BY CHRIS DOANE/ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH)
Thursday, February 22
The year was 1988, and with the Winter Olympics going on, an amazing EIGHT world records were set within five days of this date!
Nine songs and moments from February 22nd, 1988!
Def Leppard-Hysteria
Salt-N-Pepa-Push It
Bruce Springsteen-Tunnel Of Love
INXS-Devil Inside
Michael Jackson-Man In The Mirror
Pet Shop Boys-What Have I Done To Deserve This
George Michael-Father Figure
MARRS-Pump Up The Volume
Exposé-Seasons Change
Comments
JT