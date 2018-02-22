The first installment of the popular Friday the 13th horror film franchise was filmed at Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco in New Jersey.

The campgrounds will every so often open for tours, but they tend to sell out quickly as it still operates as an active Boy Scout camp. However, on Friday, April 13th(!), the camp will opens its doors to outside visitors for a special event, complete with a full tour of the facilities and all the filming locations of the first film, as well as an overnight stay in the facilities.

Also, those lucky enough to win will meet the lone survivor from the first film, actress Adrienne King, who portrayed Alice Hardy in the first two films!

The chance to stay at the camp is open to all who enter a lottery auction, which ceases accepting entrants February 27th. The camp is also conducting a lottery for normal tours of the campgrounds that will occur April 13th and 14th. You can find more info on entering the lottery HERE!

Via NY Post