Black Panther is absolutely destroying the box office and smashing records left and right, so it’s only normal its hype begins to extend its reach into the mainstream.

In honor of the movie’s success, Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is offering nonstop flights to the Kingdom of Wakanda, the fictional home of King T’Challa in the comic and film.

The airport tweeted a photo of the gate, alongside a hashtag of the film’s catchphrase “Wakanda Forever.”

The airport then received a pretty cool response from one of the film’s stars Lupito Nyong’o.

And it’s appropriate that Atlanta is the one offering the flights to Wakanda, as believe it or not, the majority of the film was shot on location in Atlanta and surrounding areas!

