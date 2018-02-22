(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Black Panther is absolutely destroying the box office and smashing records left and right, so it’s only normal its hype begins to extend its reach into the mainstream.

In honor of the movie’s success, Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is offering nonstop flights to the Kingdom of Wakanda, the fictional home of King T’Challa in the comic and film.

The airport tweeted a photo of the gate, alongside a hashtag of the film’s catchphrase “Wakanda Forever.”

The airport then received a pretty cool response from one of the film’s stars Lupito Nyong’o.

Apart from La Femme Nakia, what else is on the in-flight entertainment? T’Challa’s Angels, M’Baku To The Future, Shuri’s Gotta Have It, Killmonger Bill, W’Kabi In The Woods…? — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) February 20, 2018

Of course. Plus, Coming to Wakanda 🙃 https://t.co/KOjJjYkW0w — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) February 20, 2018

We've gotta have some music on the in-flight entertainment too. Now streaming: Killmonger Me Softly, T'Challa Back Girl, M'Baku That Thang Up, Straight Outta Wakanda, N'Jadaka Said Knock You Out. — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) February 20, 2018

And it’s appropriate that Atlanta is the one offering the flights to Wakanda, as believe it or not, the majority of the film was shot on location in Atlanta and surrounding areas!

Via TIME