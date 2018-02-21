(Photo by Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports)

For 42 years, the United States has watched other countries capture Gold in Cross Country Skiing at the Winter Olympics.

The last time an American even medaled in a cross country skiing event was Bill Koch, who took home the Silver in 1976.

History has been rewritten however, thanks to the team of Jessica Diggins and Kikkan Randall. The pair captured Gold at the event yesterday, coming from behind to beat the more heavily favored teams from Sweden and Norway.

That moment you make history. Jessica Diggins and Kikkan Randall celebrate gold in the team sprint free final, a first #Olympics cross-country title for @TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/j4SegBTRh3 — AFP Sport (@AFP_Sport) February 21, 2018

Randall told the New York Times after their victory, “Hearing it out loud, it still doesn’t feel real. It’s what I’ve been working on for 20 years and with this team for the last five years and, wow, it’s just so fun to put it together tonight, finally.”

