A pet passing is never easy. They become companions for a period of your life and there’s no comparing the bond humans share with pet animals. One teacher in particular was having a hard time after the family dog had to be put to sleep. Her daughter and Twitter user, Lucie @luciedunne, said her mom was stressed about having to go back to class following her dog’s passing.  A student named Callum wrote a letter for the teacher when she returned back to school. The introduction page reads, “Sorry if you don’t like it or it makes you emotional.”

The letter was a poem written describing the dog with an adjective for each letter of its name. What a sweet boy! Of course, reactions from the internet were all applauding Callum for his efforts.

