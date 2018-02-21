A pet passing is never easy. They become companions for a period of your life and there’s no comparing the bond humans share with pet animals. One teacher in particular was having a hard time after the family dog had to be put to sleep. Her daughter and Twitter user, Lucie @luciedunne, said her mom was stressed about having to go back to class following her dog’s passing. A student named Callum wrote a letter for the teacher when she returned back to school. The introduction page reads, “Sorry if you don’t like it or it makes you emotional.”

Mum’s been so upset about the dog being put to sleep and stressing about having to go back into school today, and she got this from a wee boy in her class 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2qslb572CX — lucie (@luciedunne_) February 19, 2018

The letter was a poem written describing the dog with an adjective for each letter of its name. What a sweet boy! Of course, reactions from the internet were all applauding Callum for his efforts.

Its an acrostic that’s the point! It’s a beautiful poem. What a lovely boy. — Amy (@SushiRo11Phan) February 20, 2018

So sad to hear about the dog–but bless little Callum! I hope that he stays sweet even when he grows up–the world needs people like him. His parents are bringing him up well. x — Layla Medina (@noammunition) February 20, 2018

C compassionate

A adorable

L lovely

L little

U unbelievable

M man — Bacon Snork (@baconsnork) February 20, 2018

STOOOOP IT OH MY GOD EVERYTHING ABOUT THIS IS SO SWEET 😭😭😭😭😭 — bow river (@f0urwallss) February 20, 2018

Whoever Callum’s parents are they need a good pat on the back for raising a lovely, thoughtful child. — Kissing Frogs (@findaprince) February 20, 2018

