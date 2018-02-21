By Billy Kidd
Filed Under:hero, Rescue, Snoop Dogg, stranded driver
Credit Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

It’s Snoop Dogg to the rescue!

Rapper turned real-life super hero made one very important pit stop on his way to the NBA All-Star game on Sunday. Snoop actually took the time to pull over on the side of the road to help stranded driver.

Katrina Graham was on her way home from church when her car broke down. While she was waiting for help from her brother, Snoop pulled over and offered his services. Apparently, he thought she was in an unsafe spot and helped push her car out of the way.

Good work Snoop!

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live