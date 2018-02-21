Filed Under:AC/DC, Figure Skating, Hungary, olympics
Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

We finally found someone who can rock out on the ice.

Hungary figure skater Ivette Toth took to the ice Wednesday night, and encapsulated the audience with some good old fashioned rock n’ roll. She performed to the classic Back in Black and Thunderstruck by AC/DC. Toth even stuck out of the crowd, instead of wearing a traditional skirt she was dressed in black leather with fingerless gloves and a studded belt.

Oddly enough this is the first Olympics to allow music with lyrics during a figure staking performance. According to Mashable it wasn’t until after the 2014 Sochi Olympics, that music with lyrics was allowed. You can click here to rock out to Ivette’s performance.

