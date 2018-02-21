Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been 40 years since Mark Hamill was introduced to us in a galaxy far, far away.

Well now, the iconic Star Wars actor is finally being honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California. The ceremony is scheduled to take place March 8th, 2018 to honor his works.

“Star Wars fans will be over the moon that hearing their idol Mark Hamill is going to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. We are proud to add this extraordinary actor on our historic Walk of Fame,” Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies, shared in a statement.

Most people naturally think of Hamill as portraying Luke Skywalker, but the actor also lent his acting chops to multiple voice roles. The most note worthy being the infamous Joker in Batman: The Animated Series. And to many comic book fans, Hamill’s version of the character is the most defining interpretation of the DC Comics villain.

-source via comicbook.com