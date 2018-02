(Photo by Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Wednesday, February 21

The year was 1977.  On this day, Apple computers had just incorporated and shipped their first line of Apple IIs!

Nine songs and moments from February 21st, 1977!

Fleetwood Mac-Go Your Own Way

Brick-Dazz

Hall & Oates-Rich Girl

Bob Seger-Night Moves

ABBA-Dancing Queen

Steve Miller Band-Fly Like An Eagle

Rose Royce-Car Wash

Eagles-New Kid In Town

Manfred Mann’s-Blinded By The Light