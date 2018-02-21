An ice storm warning is in effect until tonight for a few counties in North Texas. Both Parker and Wise counties were recently added to the advisory as well. While most of North Texas will be experiencing another batch of heavy precipitation, widespread icy conditions are not likely. Most of the icy conditions will be seen west and northwest of DFW. Areas on high alert will include bridges and overpasses. While most of DFW will experience just a cold and rainy commute, exercise caution and give yourself more time than usual on the roads.

Here is a list of school districts that will experience delays or closures due to inclement weather:

CLOSURES

Holliday ISD – Closed for the day

– Closed for the day J acksboro ISD – Closed for the day

– Closed for the day Saint Jo ISD – Closed for the day

– Closed for the day Stephenville ISD – Closed for the day

DELAYS

Alvord ISD – 10 a.m. start (buses run 2 hours late)

– 10 a.m. start (buses run 2 hours late) Azle ISD – Closing early (parents can pick up at any time; buses run at 2 p.m.)

Closing early (parents can pick up at any time; buses run at 2 p.m.) Bellevue ISD – 10 a.m. start (buses run 2 hours late)

– 10 a.m. start (buses run 2 hours late) Bowie ISD – 10 a.m. start (buses run 2 hours late)

– 10 a.m. start (buses run 2 hours late) Bridgeport ISD – Early dismissal at 12 p.m.

Early dismissal at 12 p.m. Bryson ISD — Two-hour delay; no morning pre-k

— Two-hour delay; no morning pre-k Burkburnett ISD – School delayed until 9:50 a.m.

– School delayed until 9:50 a.m. City View ISD – 10 a.m. start (buses run 2 hours late)

– 10 a.m. start (buses run 2 hours late) Decatur ISD – Early dismissal at 12:15 p.m.

Early dismissal at 12:15 p.m. Graham ISD – Two-hour delay

– Two-hour delay Lindsay ISD – 10 a.m. start (buses run 2 hours late)

– 10 a.m. start (buses run 2 hours late) Mineral Wells ISD – Two-hour delay (buses run 2 hours late); Will release early at 12 p.m.

– Two-hour delay (buses run 2 hours late); Will release early at 12 p.m. Montague ISD – 10 a.m. start (buses run at 9 a.m.)

– 10 a.m. start (buses run at 9 a.m.) Muenster ISD – 10 a.m. start (buses run 2 hours late)

– 10 a.m. start (buses run 2 hours late) Newcastle ISD – 10 a.m. start (buses run 2 hours late)

– 10 a.m. start (buses run 2 hours late) Nocona High School – 10 a.m. start (buses run 2 hours late)

– 10 a.m. start (buses run 2 hours late) Olney Elementary School – 10 a.m. start (buses run 2 hours late)

– 10 a.m. start (buses run 2 hours late) Palo Pinto ISD – 10 a.m. start (buses run 2 hours late)

– 10 a.m. start (buses run 2 hours late) Paradise ISD – Early dismissal at 1 p.m.

Early dismissal at 1 p.m. Seymour High School – 10 a.m. start (buses run 2 hours late)

– 10 a.m. start (buses run 2 hours late) Walnut Bend ISD – 10 a.m. start (buses run 2 and a half hours late)

– 10 a.m. start (buses run 2 and a half hours late) Weatherford ISD – Early dismissal at 2 p.m.

For more current updates, be sure to visit WFAA’s weather alerts page.