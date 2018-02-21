2/21/2018 - File photo dated 17/05/82 of US evangelist Billy Graham, who has died at his home in North Carolina at the age of 99, a spokesman said. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Perhaps the most well-known evangelist in the United States has died. Sadly, Billy Graham has gone on to his final resting place at 99-years-old, passing away in his North Carolina home early this morning.

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association has confirmed the news to NBC DFW. Graham had been suffering from a whole slew of issues due to his elder state. In the last ten years, he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, lost his hearing and vision, and been in and out of the hospital with pneumonia and respiratory problems.

He lived a good long life, may he rest in peace.