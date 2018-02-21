If you would like to visit Europe this year, NBC 5 reports Rick Seaney with Farecompare.com “you will probably be able to go to London, Paris and Rome cheaper than Hawaii, Anchorage and Seattle this year.”

Airfare experts say the price of traveling from Texas to Europe will be the lowest in years and part of this can be attributed to IcelandAir and Wow Air adding service to DFW. These carriers stop in Iceland to change planes, and offer significantly lower prices.

NBC 5 found flights to Berlin for just $330, which required flexible dates and less baggage is allowed. Plus, flights to London and Amsterdam were on sale.

For more flexibility, $550 round-trip flights were found, which is still a significant discount versus the normal average $1,000+ price.

If London or elsewhere in Europe is calling you, start searching for your tickets now.