Starting this week, people will no longer be allowed to bring large bags into Cinemark theaters.

Cinemark’s website states that they are banning packages or bags that measure larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″. Which would be equal to a large bag. The only exceptions to this rule will be medical bags and bags like diaper bags.

The new rules are being implemented in an attempt to help keep movie-goers and employees safe. However, the company stated they won’t have a designated bag checking area, but reserve the right to inspect bags and packages that enter into theaters.

