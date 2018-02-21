Filed Under:100.3 Jack FM, 2018, bags, Ban, Cinemark, large bags, Movie Theater, Movies, purses, safety

Starting this week, people will no longer be allowed to bring large bags into Cinemark theaters.

Cinemark’s website states that they are banning packages or bags that measure larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″.  Which would be equal to a large bag.  The only exceptions to this rule will be medical bags and bags like diaper bags.

The new rules are being implemented in an attempt to help keep movie-goers and employees safe.  However, the company stated they won’t have a designated bag checking area, but reserve the right to inspect bags and packages that enter into theaters.

-source via wfaa.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live