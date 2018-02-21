By JT
So apparently, this is a problem that actually exists.

Authorities in China have begun their latest war, cracking down on what they feel to be an overabundance of “obscene, pornographic, and vulgar performances” at, of all things, funerals, weddings, and other traditional public gatherings.

Those who partake in funeral strippers often do so, reportedly, in order to pay tribute to fertility.  Media professor Kuang Haiyan told The Global Times, “According to the interpretation of cultural anthropology, the fete is originated from the worship of reproduction.  Therefore the erotic performance at the funeral is just a cultural atavism.  Also, these people believe that largely attended funerals bring good fortune to the decease, and strippers would certainly bring the crowds!

Chinese authorities first attempted to halt funeral strippers in 2006, followed by a second campaign in 2016.  The news agency Xinhua reported that these sort of exotic performances highlight the “trappings of modern life in China, whereby vanity and snobbery prevail over traditions.”

